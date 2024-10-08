Federal Recognition on the horizon? Bill may grant status to West Michigan tribe

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Legislators representing Michigan in Washington D.C. have introduced bills to officially recognize the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians (GRB). The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Restoration Act was introduced to the US Senate by Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters (both D-MI) meanwhile, Representative Hillary Scholten (D-MI-03) introduced a companion bill in the House of Representatives.

“For decades, the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians has been working to gain federal Tribal recognition,” said Senator Peters. “This bill would finally give them the recognition they deserve, bringing federal resources to its members and protecting their Tribal lands for future generations.”

According to a release by the legislators, the GRB has agreements recognizing them as a native sovereign nation dating back to 1795.

“The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians have deep roots in Michigan going back generations,” said Senator Stabenow. “The tribe is recognized by the State of Michigan, but not by the Department of Interior [DOI]. This legislation would finally grant federal recognition to this tribe.”

The GRB was denied recognition in February of 2023 while lawmakers introduced the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Restoration Act to the House of Representatives by Reps John Moolenar and Hillary Scholten just over 1 year ago in September.

“On behalf of the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians, I thank Sen. Peters and the delegation members who introduced and co-sponsored this bill. After decades of delays, this bill brings renewed hope that our Tribe will achieve federal recognition and our members will gain access to the resources they deserve, including critical funding for social services, education, housing, elder care, exercising our treaty rights and weighing in on federal legislation that impacts tribes. We are grateful to Sen. Peters for his leadership and dedication to justice for the Grand River Bands,” said Ron Yob, Chairman of the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians.

The act would allow members to access benefits granted to other tribes in the area like tuition assistance, healthcare, and housing assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube