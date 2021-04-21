FDA recalls: Panera at Home Lobster Bisque & Bueno Coffee Substitutes

(WXMI) — Blount Fine Foods is recalling nearly 3,000 cases of Panera at Home Lobster Bisque cups due to undeclared eggs, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told the product is not sold at any Panera locations, only in deli sections at grocery stores.

The affected products reportedly have a “use by” date of May 17, 2021 and are marked with the lot number 030821-11K, UPC code 077958690300.

Consumers are asked to return the product where it was purchased or visit the Blount Fine Foods website.

Meanwhile, Creative Foods Inc. is recalling two lines of its Bueno Coffee Substitutes (hazelnut and pecan praline) for undeclared hazelnut, peanut and barley, the FDA tells us.

We’re told barley contains gluten, which can create health problems for those who are sensitive to gluten.

The FDA says all products with a “sell by” date of April 8, 2023 and earlier are affected, and bear the UPC codes 679345100203 and 679345100104.

The products’ respective labels falsely claim they are gluten free, the FDA tells us.

We’re told no illnesses were reported.

Those with peanut or hazelnut allergies or those who are unable to consume gluten are asked to return the product for a refund.

