FDA announces multiple product recalls

(WXMI) — Multiple recalls have been issued for products ranging from packaged salads to dog food, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

BrightFarms is recalling packaged salad greens due to possible Salmonella contamination.

See the affected product information below.

“Best by” dates through July 26, 2021:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

“Best by” dates through July 29, 2021:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

The FDA says Old Souls Farms has recalled its greenhouse leafy green products after testing for Listeria came back positive.

We’re told the affected products below have expiration dates ranging from July 23, 2021 to July 30, 2021 (except for Basil, whose affected products have expiration dates from July 20, 2021 to July 27, 2021).

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Nature’s Sunshine is recalling select lots of Love & Peas for undeclared milk, according to the FDA, who lists the following lot numbers containing the affected products: 001220292, 001223066, 001222059, 001215380, 001222934, 001218022, 001223890, 001220084 and 001224031.

Sunshine Mills has recalled several dog food products for potentially high Aflatoxin levels, the FDA tells us.

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Please view the embedded links above for detailed information for each recall.

