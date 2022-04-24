Watch
Emmanuel Macron projected to win reelection in France, polling agencies project.

Gregory Bull/AP
A man is about to cast his ballot in Sevres, near Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France votes in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Emmanuel Macron
Posted at 2:11 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 14:19:06-04

PARIS (AP) — French polling agencies are projecting that centrist President Emmanuel Macron will win France’s presidential runoff Sunday, beating far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a tight race overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and a surge in French support for extremist ideas.

If the projections are borne out by official results, Macron would be the first French president in 20 years to win a second term. He would face a divided nation and a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in legislative elections in June.

Five years ago, Macron won a sweeping victory. The margin is expected to be way smaller this time: Polling agencies projected that Macron would win between 57% and 58.5% percent of the vote, with Le Pen getting between 41.5% and 43%.

