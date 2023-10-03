Emergency Alert System test prompts concerns for those experiencing domestic violence

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This Wednesday, you're going to hear a loud screech from your smartphone.

The federal government is planning a nationwide test of the emergency alert system, and it's presenting a possible concern to those experiencing domestic violence.

Specifically, the concern lies with those who may be hiding a phone from their abusers, so they can call for help.

"A lot of times when people are coming up with safety plans to keep themselves safe, while they're either in the relationship or planning to leave the relationship, they'll hide cell phones, either in their house or their car, or, you know, in their office. They might hide you know, bags, getaway bags, and things like that," says Megan Hennessey, Interim Executive Director at Resilience. "When this emergency test goes out, it could reveal the location of that phone."

Resilience serves Ottawa and Allegan counties when it comes to responding to and preventing domestic and sexual violence.

Hennessey says for those who may be concerned about the phone's sound going off on Wednesday, to turn it off during that time.

"I would consider turning your cell phone off during that alert if you don't want it. If you don't want the sound to be found. You could turn it off or give it to a friend for a while. And if you would like someone to talk to to maybe brainstorm about ways to keep yourself safe, our 24-hour helpline is available," said Hennessey.

Wednesday's alert is set for 2:20pm Eastern Standard Time.

It will also go off on televisions and radios.

Wednesday's alert comes as Domestic Violence Awareness Month begins.

According to the National Library of Medicine, it affects an estimated 10 million people in the U.S. every year, under a variety of abuses including: physical, sexual, emotional and psychological.

A lot of cases are hard to identify, since officials say many go unreported, but there are some signs you can keep an eye out for, such as:



Someone telling their partner they never do anything right

Preventing or discouraging them from spending time with family or friends

Insulting, demeaning or shaming them in front of others

Controlling finances in a household without any discussion

Pressuring someone into sex or acts they're not comfortable with

Insulting someone's parenting or threatening to h

arm or take away pets or children

If you or someone you know may be experiencing domestic violence, you can call the national hotline any time at "1-800-799-SAFE".

