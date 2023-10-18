Watch Now
Egg white protein pouches recalled for possible plastic

U.S. Food &amp; Drug Administration
Posted at 9:45 AM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 09:45:22-04

(WXMI) — Select Custom Solutions has recalled its Jay Robb Vanilla-Flavored Egg White Protein due to possible plastic, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the recall affects products bearing the lot code “23080-2C2” and time stamps marked between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The product was distributed in 24 oz pouches online, according to the FDA.

No illnesses were reported.

Consumers are urged to throw out the affected products.

Those with questions are instructed to connect with the manufacturer at 1-800-359-2345 or info@select-cs.com.

