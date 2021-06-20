Driver crashes into Florida Pride parade; mayor says 1 dead

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — A driver has slammed into spectators at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida.

An official says one person has died and at least one other has been injured.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis says the driver acted like he was part of the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade but then suddenly accelerated when he was told he was next, crashing into the victims.

The driver of the truck was taken into custody. Authorities did not immediately say whether they believe the crash was intentional.

Photos and video from the scene showed Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in tears while in a convertible at the parade.