Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Dozens of guns among items stolen from cargo trains in LA

items.[0].image.alt
Ashley Landis/AP
Men look over a railing at a Union Pacific railroad site on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday promised statewide coordination in going after thieves who have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for months, leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded boxes. . (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
California-Stolen Railroad Packages
Posted at 10:10 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 22:10:34-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say dozens of handguns and shotguns were among items stolen by thieves who raided cargo containers aboard trains near downtown Los Angeles for months.

The Los Angeles Times reports police arrested three people last summer carrying new .22-caliber handguns.

A trace of the weapons revealed they came from a batch of 36 handguns reported missing as they were being shipped by train to Tennessee.

Police say shotguns were also stolen, but it's unclear how many. The cargo thefts gained national attention earlier this month after local TV stations showed images of thousands of discarded boxes from stolen packages blanketing the tracks.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News