Dozens feared dead as tornados, storms strike US states

Jeff Roberson/AP
Emergency vehicles stage outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 9:41 AM, Dec 11, 2021
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing at least six people overnight.

And, Kentucky's governor feared dozens were dead after the storm struck a candle factory.

Police in Illinois say at least one person died at an Amazon facility where the roof was ripped off after a possible tornado.

Rescue crews are still sorting through the rubble there.

Three people have died in severe weather in Tennessee.

One person has died after an apparent tornado tore through a nursing home in Arkansas.

At least one fatality has been reported in Missouri.

Western Kentucky University says emergency crews are assessing storm damage after reports of a tornado in Bowling Green.

