Don Miguel Foods recalls carne asada burritos for potential Listeria

WASHINGTON — Don Miguel Foods has recalled more than 10,000 pounds of frozen carne asada burritos due to potential Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

We’re told the affected products were made on Sept. 27. They are wrapped in 7 oz. packages made of wax paper bearing the date code “D23270” and establishment number “EST. 20049.”

No confirmed illnesses were reported.

Consumers are advised to refrain from eating the affected products. Discard them instead or exchange them for refunds.

Those with questions are instructed to connect with the manufacturer online or by calling 800-523-4635.

The USDA asks those with questions regarding food safety to contact them at MPHotline@usda.gov or 888-674-6854.

