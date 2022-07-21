(WXMI) — Crown Prince, Inc. has recalled its line of Natural Smoked Baby Clams in Olive Oil due to the presence of PFAS, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the clams are packaged in 3 oz cans bearing the UPC number “0 73230 00853 5.”

Connect with the manufacturer at 1-800-447-2524 or cservice@crownprince.com if you have questions.

Meanwhile, Sweet Loren’s of New York has issued a recall on one lot of its Sugar Cookie Dough due to possible gluten, the FDA says.

We’re told the packages state the product is gluten-free.

The FDA tells us the recall affects packages marked with the lot code “AF22 115” and a “best by” date of Dec. 1, 2022.

Those with questions are asked to call 1-855-496-0532 or QA@sweetlorens.com.

No illnesses were reported in connection to either recall.

Consumers of either of the affected products are encouraged to return them in exchange for refunds.

