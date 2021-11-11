Watch
Crew member sues Alec Baldwin, others over 'Rust' shooting

Posted at 11:18 PM, Nov 10, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The head of lighting on the film “Rust” has sued over Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles court Wednesday alleges widespread negligence that Serge Svetnoy says caused him “severe emotional distress” that will haunt him forever.

The lawsuit names nearly two dozen defendants including Baldwin, the assistant director who handed him the gun, and the armorer who was in charge of weapons on the set.

The defendants didn't immediately reply to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

