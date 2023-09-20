Watch Now
Chocolate Chip Explosion Cakes recalled for label error, undeclared peanuts

U.S. Food &amp; Drug Administration
Posted at 9:44 AM, Sep 20, 2023
(WXMI) — David’s Cookies has recalled one lot of its Marketside brand of Chocolate Chip Explosion Cakes due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told 960 units were incorrectly labeled, as the packages contain the company’s line of Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cakes.

The product was sold in Walmart stores nationwide.

The recall affects lot BS23212, according to the FDA.

No adverse reactions were reported.

Consumers are advised to return the affected products for refunds.

Those with questions are asked to connect with the manufacturer by calling 800-500-2800.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
