Children's products recalled due to various potential health hazards

(WXMI) — A number of children’s products have been recalled due to various potential health hazards.

EGL- and ACE-brand children’s all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) have been recalled due to insufficient compliance with federal safety standards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). We’re told the recall affects the MADIX 125 and D110 models.

Consumers are encouraged to make an appointment with EGL Motor for repairs to be made at no expense. No injuries were reported in connection to this recall.

HulovoX has recalled 3,500 of its children’s robes due to burn risk, as the products do not meet flammability standards, the CPSC says.

Those who have purchased the robes via Amazon are asked to return them in exchange for a refund. No injuries were reported in connection to this recall.

Nearly 21,000 Giant-brand bicycles have been recalled due to the possibility of the handlebar stems becoming dislodged, according to the CPSC.

We’re told the recall affects the following 2021 models: Giant Cypress DX, Giant Escape 3 Comfort, Liv Flourish FS 1 and Liv Alight 3 Comfort.

Consumers are advised to get in touch with Giant Bicycle to schedule free repairs.

The CPSC says there have been 86 reports of handlebars coming loose with three falls reported.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube