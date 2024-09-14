Cedar Point teases September 19 announcement in cryptic social media video

(WXYZ) — Cedar Point is getting ready to announce ... something. The amusement park posted a cryptic video to their social media accounts Friday night, just after dark.

The video shows waves and then the following text reveals itself on the screen:

What sounds so sweet

May not be so

Be wary of what

Lies fathoms below

Then a wave crashes before the face of a woman with blue eyes appears. Once that disappears, the video caption says "something is surfacing 9.19.24."

The video was posted by itself without a caption. All of the quoted text appears in the video.

There's no indication of what Cedar Point is teasing, but it should be noted that it comes just after Snake River Falls, the park's tallest water ride, stopped operation Labor Day.