Camp Bow Wow releases top dog breeds of 2023

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Camp Bow Wow shared 2023’s top dog breeds ahead of this year’s National Dog Day.

Based on data gleaned from 400,000 campers in U.S. and Canada, this year’s top breeds are:

Big Dogs



Labrador Retriever Goldendoodle Golden Retriever German Shepherd Australian Shepherd

Small Dogs



Miniature Poodle Chihuahua Shih Tzu Beagle Yorkshire Terrier

“Some small breeds are big dogs at heart — for example, even the smallest terriers tend to be high-energy and need lots of attention and exercise, while a large dog breed like a Great Dane is known to be fairly calm and lower-energy,” says Erin Askeland, animal health and behavioral expert. “Even though a dog’s breed may influence certain tendencies and behaviors, the breed alone should not determine whether to bring a specific dog into your home. At Camp Bow Wow, we love all breeds and believe every dog deserves a loving home.”

Askeland says the most important factors to bear in mind prior to adopting a pet include family, routines and overall lifestyle. Generally speaking, big dogs tend to be more active and require more room to run around. Smaller breeds are perfect for apartment life and don’t need to exert much energy.

However, all dogs require healthy bouts of playtime and socialization.

National Dog Day is observed every year on Aug. 26.

