Camp Bow Wow releases Michigan's top dog breeds of 2024

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Camp Bow Wow has released Michigan’s top dog breeds of 2024.

The national doggy daycare chain says it ranked purebreds and mixed breeds based on the campers entering their care this year.

The top five breeds in Michigan are:



Labrador retriever Goldendoodle Golden retriever Australian shepherd German shepherd

We’re told it’s the seventh-straight year labs and lab mixes appear on the top of the list.

Camp Bow Wow shared advice for those considering adoption. They say lifespan marks the biggest difference between large and small breeds. Smaller dogs usually live longer at 12–15 years while large dogs live for about 8–12 years.

“A dog’s breed can influence certain characteristics, but it shouldn’t be the sole factor in choosing which furry friend to add to the family,” says Animal Health and Behavioral Expert Erin Askeland. “Every dog is unique — some small dogs have high energy and bold personalities, while some large dogs have a laid-back demeanor. At Camp Bow Wow, we celebrate all breeds and believe that every dog deserves a loving home where they can enjoy playtime, social activities and enrichment. It’s the individual personality of each dog that truly makes them special.”

To celebrate National Dog Day on Aug. 26, Camp Bow Wow says all dogs who are boarded or spend daycare at one of its locations that day will be entered for a chance to win $500 in services.

