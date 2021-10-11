Watch
California law to eventually ban gas-powered lawn equipment

Jeff Chiu/AP
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The recall election that could remove California Democratic Gov. Newsom is coming to an end. Voting concludes Tuesday in the rare, late-summer election that has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 6:54 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 18:54:31-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law directing regulators to eventually ban the sale of new gas-powered lawn equipment.

Newsom signed a law Saturday that orders state regulators to ban the sale of new gas-powered equipment that uses small off-road engines.

That's a broad category that includes generators, lawn equipment and pressure washers.

The law says regulators must do this by Jan. 1, 2024, or whenever the board decides is feasible, whichever date is later.

Last year, Newsom ordered regulators to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035.

