Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears' conservatorship

Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
Posted at 5:20 PM, Nov 12, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears’ life and money for nearly 14 years.

The move by Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny capped a stunning five-month odyssey that saw Spears publicly demand the end of the conservatorship, then buck legal norms to achieve it.

Now for the first time since 2008, she is free to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions without court oversight.

The courtroom battles could continue, however. Spears’ attorney has vowed to keep investigating her father’s handling of the conservatorship even after it ends.

