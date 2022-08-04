"Bradley Cooper Look-Alike" wanted for shoplifting in Georgia

GEORGIA — Police in Georgia are on the lookout for a man who allegedly robbed a local Home Depot- and who many are describing as the spitting image of Bradley Cooper.

That's according to comments on the Henry County Police Department Facebook page. When police posted pictures of the suspect, people spotted similarities between the alleged shoplifter and the Hollywood celebrity.

Last Thursday, the Henry County Police Department posted a surveillance photo of the man on Facebook, showing the suspect walking out of the store with a Bosch Rotary laser kit.

That kit can cost upwards of a hundred dollars on Home Depot's website.

Here's hoping that the uncanny resemblance is a help to Henry County Police, as they continue to hunt for the Home Depot "kit-napper."

