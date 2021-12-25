Bomb explodes at restaurant in eastern Congo; 7 dead

BENI, Congo (AP) — A bomb has exploded at a restaurant as patrons gathered on Christmas Day and killed at least seven people in eastern Congo.

Mayor Narcisse Muteba told The Associated Press that the victims included two children and that investigations were underway to find the perpetrators.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack though Islamic extremists claimed a suicide bombing back in June that caused no other casualties.

The town has long been targeted by rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces which traces its origins to neighboring Uganda. But an Islamic State group affiliate claimed responsibility for two explosions in Beni in June.