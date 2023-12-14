Bobo's peach oat bars recalled for undeclared coconut

LOVELAND, Colo. — Bobo’s has recalled its line of Peach Oat Bars due to undeclared coconut, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the affected products bear the lot code 3J27111 with a “best by” date of July 23, 2024. They are also shipped in cartons with lot codes 3J21111 and 3K01111 with “best by” dates July 17, 2024 and July 28, 2024.

The FDA says the 3 oz bars were sold individually and in 12-pack boxes. The UPC number is “829262000203.”

No adverse reactions were reported.

Those who purchased the products impacted by this recall and have coconut allergies are advised to return them for refunds.

Consumers with questions are instructed to connect with the manufacturer at 303-938-1977 or info@eatbobos.com.

