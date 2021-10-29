Bobo’s almond butter bars, HelloFresh onion products recalled

(WXMI) — One of HelloFresh’s suppliers has recalled its onion products to due potential salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Consumers are asked to toss out all onions obtained between July 7 and Sept. 8.

We’re told the recall affects the following product codes (found on the shipping label’s bottom square):

Bobo’s has issued a recall of its Almond Butter Protein Bars due to undeclared peanuts, according to the FDA.

Consumers are advised that the four-packs of protein bars were shipped to Target stores across the country.

The FDA says the affected products can be identified by the UPC numbers 8-29262-00326-6 (multipack), 8-29262-00201-6 (individual bars) and 8-29262-00370-9 (master case) with the lot code 1H18403L and “best by” date of May 15, 2022.

We’re told a report of an allergic reaction to the bars prompted the recall.

Those who purchased the bars from the affected lot are asked to return the product for a refund.

