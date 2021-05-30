Watch
Black fear of Tulsa police lingers 100 years after massacre

AP
FILE - This photo provided by the Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa shows a truck parked in front of the Convention Hall with a Black man whose condition is unknown lying on the bed of a truck during the Tulsa Race Massacre in Tulsa, Okla., on June 1, 1921. A man in civilian clothing, left, stands guard. (Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa via AP, File)
Tulsa Race Massacre Police Response
Posted at 6:00 AM, May 30, 2021
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — There's been some progress in the relationship between the Tulsa police and the city's Black community in the 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre left as many as 300 Black people dead and thousands of Black residents displaced.

Among the positive steps, the police chief is now a Black man from north Tulsa, the area that includes Greenwood and its famed Black Wall Street — America’s wealthiest Black business district before it was burned down in 1921. Even with Wendell Franklin's hire, studies show that Black people in the city still don't trust the police department.

