BISSELL to hold 'Empty the Shelters' event May 1–15

(WXMI) — BISSELL plans to hold an Empty the Shelters event next month to help more pets find loving homes!

This year’s spring edition of the national adoption event series is scheduled to be held May 1–15. Pets will be available for $50 or less at participating shelters. The reduced fee includes vaccinations, microchips, and spay or neuter services.

Empty the Shelters has found homes for more than 226,000 pets since the first adoption event in 2016, according to BISSELL.

"The nation’s animal shelters are facing a capacity crisis and need your help now. Adoptions have slowed while a surge in owner surrenders due to families facing economic and housing challenges has left tens of thousands of highly adoptable pets desperate to find homes," says BISSELL Pet Foundation Founder Cathy Bissell. "Our Spring National Empty the Shelters will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time.”

Find your nearest shelter on the event’s website for more information.

