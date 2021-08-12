Bissell to hold emergency Empty the Shelters event next week

(WXMI) — The Bissell Pet Foundation is holding an emergency Empty the Shelters event from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22 following a massive decrease in adoption this summer, according to Bissell.

Click here to view a full list of participating shelters.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are struggling in the face of overcrowding, which makes BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ events an even more critical tool to ensure our shelter partners can find loving families for the pets who so often get overlooked,” says Bissell Pet Foundation Founder Cathy Bissell. “We hope this event and the facilitated animal transports can provide some much-needed relief for shelters in dire need of support.”

We’re told adoption fees are up to $25 for dogs weighing 40 pounds or more; cats six months and older; and dogs aged 7 and older.

