'Congressional Delegation' deliver food, gift cards to Michigan National Guard

WASHINGTON D.C. — Today Bill Huizenga, Dan Kildee, and members of Michigan’s Congressional Delegation delivered gift cards and snacks to Michigan National Guard members deployed at the U.S. Capitol.

“Operation Food Drop” is a way of saying thank you to the Michigan Guard while providing quality food (among concerns with previous food).

The food drop provided approximately 1,000 sandwiches to the men and women serving at the Capitol.

“This was a great way to say thank you to the men and women who left their families and jobs behind to answer the call to serve at our nation’s capital,” said Congressmen Huizenga and Kildee. “Today wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible work of the Michigan State Society and Visa. In a time when things have been challenging for every family, we are glad the delegation was able to come together to support our men and women in uniform.”

Congressman Huizenga added, “While questions remain about the quality and safety of the food that has been provided to our troops, today was a day to provide a properly cooked meal and say thank you. I continue to believe that our men and women deserve to be provided with a per diem. I plan to introduce bipartisan legislation to provide that per diem for members of the National Guard that have been deployed to the Capitol later this week.”

Members of Congress from Michigan who participated in Operation Food Drop include: Jack Bergman, Debbie Dingell, Bill Huizenga, Dan Kildee, Brenda Lawrence, Andy Levin, Lisa McClain, Peter Meijer, John Moolenaar, Rashida Tlaib, Fred Upton and Tim Walberg. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters also participated in the event.