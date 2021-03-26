Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

HarperCollins has announced the passing of beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary.

The publishing company made the announcement on their Twitter page today, saying she was 104 years old when she died on Thursday, March 25.

We are saddened to share that cherished children's book author Beverly Cleary passed away yesterday, March 25, at 104 years old. https://t.co/Ifqu3Hfuxg pic.twitter.com/BXywlKTSac — HarperCollins (@HarperCollins) March 26, 2021

Cleary was best known for writing scores of classic children’s books, such as Beezus and Ramona, The Mouse and the Motorcycle, Ramona Quimby, Age 8, Dear Mr. Henshaw, and many more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube