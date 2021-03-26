Menu

Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

HarperCollins
Children's author Beverly Cleary, the writer behind the popular characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins, has died.
Posted at 5:47 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 17:47:08-04

HarperCollins has announced the passing of beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary.

The publishing company made the announcement on their Twitter page today, saying she was 104 years old when she died on Thursday, March 25.

Cleary was best known for writing scores of classic children’s books, such as Beezus and Ramona, The Mouse and the Motorcycle, Ramona Quimby, Age 8, Dear Mr. Henshaw, and many more.

