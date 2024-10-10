BBB shares tips on how to avoid scams as Milton makes landfall

(WXMI) — It’s natural to want to lend a hand to those in need during national disasters like Hurricane Milton, but sadly these storms are also opportunities for scammers.

FOX 17 spoke with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) on tips to avoid falling victim to scams.

For those with property down South, connect with someone in the area you trust to examine the damage and have them send back photos and video.

Your insurance provider may recommend companies who can assist with the repairs. If they don’t, use the BBB or resources like them to decide on an accredited company to do business with. Do your research before hiring any company or contractor.

“Look those companies up online,” says BBB Marketing and Community Relations Manager Katie Grevious. “Use, again, websites like the Better Business Bureau to see what work they've done, who they are, where they're from. Just because they say that they're local doesn't necessarily mean that they are local.”

Always keep a paper trail consisting of receipts, checks and/or contracts, and never pay the full amount until the work is done.

“You want to be cautious just hiring someone for the sake of hiring them and getting things done,” says Grevious. “You want to make sure that these people have the knowledge and the skills and the tools to actually do what needs to be done, so that the next time there's an issue, you don't have a leaky roof in six months."

The BBB also wishes to remind property owners they can report suspected scams on their website.

For anyone wanting to donate, research charities through the BBB. Avoid donating to crowdsourced drives (e.g. GoFundMe) unless you know the organizer personally.

“On our website, we have an entire charity arm that validates charities, and they go through a … very rigorous checklist on becoming accredited with the Better Business Bureau,” Grevious explains.

Bear in mind that reputable charities are your best bet, though it’s still safer to donate to their respective websites.

"Look up these trusted organizations that are there, that have the means and the experience to help victims of hurricanes and disaster relief, because they're already there,” says Grevious. “They have boots on the ground; they are going to be able to provide the relief fastest for those that need it in this moment."

Whether you want to donate money or hire a contractor, the BBB says it’s important to take your time and remain calm.

“If I can offer you any advice from the Better Business Bureau, take a deep breath before you call anyone or you hire anyone to do any sort of work or give anybody any money,” says Grevious. “Take a deep breath so you have a calm mindset, and then do some research, and then you can move forward.”

