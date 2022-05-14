Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Baby formula shortage fueling spike in milk bank interest

Baby Formula Shortage
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
David Zalubowski/AP
Rebecca Heinrich, director of the Mothers' Milk Bank, loads frozen milk donated by lactating mothers from plastic bags into bottles for distribution to babies Friday, May 13, 2022, at the foundation's headquarters in Arvada, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Baby Formula Shortage
Posted at 9:05 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 21:05:44-04

(AP) — The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest among moms who want to donate breast milk to help bridge the supply gap as well as those seeking to keep their babies fed.

It’s a pathway that won’t work for every formula-fed baby, especially those with special dietary needs, and it comes with challenges because milk banks prioritize feeding medically fragile infants.

The shortage stemmed from a safety recall and supply disruptions and has captured national attention with panicked parents looking to swap and buy formula online. President Joe Biden has said his administration will step up its response.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News