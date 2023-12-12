Aviator tomatoes recalled for undeclared sulfites

NEW YORK — Global Veg Corp has recalled its Aviator brand of Sundried Tomato Halves due to undeclared sulfites, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the affected products come in five-pound packages bearing the lot code “060923/1.”

The FDA says the problem was discovered during routine testing.

Consumers who purchased the affected products are advised to exchange them for refunds where they were purchased.

Those with questions may connect with the manufacturer at 201-367-0517.

