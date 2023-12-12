Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Aviator tomatoes recalled for undeclared sulfites

Aviator tomato recall.jpg
U.S. Food &amp; Drug Administration
Aviator tomato recall.jpg
Posted at 9:43 AM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 09:43:56-05

NEW YORK — Global Veg Corp has recalled its Aviator brand of Sundried Tomato Halves due to undeclared sulfites, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the affected products come in five-pound packages bearing the lot code “060923/1.”

The FDA says the problem was discovered during routine testing.

Consumers who purchased the affected products are advised to exchange them for refunds where they were purchased.

Those with questions may connect with the manufacturer at 201-367-0517.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book