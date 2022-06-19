Apple workers vote to unionize at Maryland store

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — More than 100 employees of an Apple store in a Baltimore suburb say they have voted to unionize by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.

They join a growing push across U.S. tech, retail and service industries to organize. A union statement said the workers voted 65-33 on Saturday to unionize via the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

The vote could not immediately be confirmed with the National Labor Relations Board, which would have to certify the outcome.

An NLRB spokeswoman referred initial queries about the vote to its regional office, which was closed late Saturday. An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.