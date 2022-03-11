Watch
American Cancer Society encourages people 45+ to be screened for colorectal cancer

Posted at 5:25 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 17:25:55-05

ATLANTA — The American Cancer Society (ACS) is raising awareness during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

They say the pandemic has led to a decrease in cancer screenings and elective procedures, adding an estimated 150,000 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2022, with 52,000 predicted deaths.

As a result, the ACS urges people 45 and up to schedule cancer screenings.

“Cancer screenings saves lives,” saiys CEO Dr. Karen Knudsen. “It is a key component in preventing colorectal cancer by finding and removing precancerous lesions before they evolve to malignancy.”

The ACS says colorectal cancer is the third-deadliest form of cancer in the U.S.

