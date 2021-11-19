Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Alsum Farms onions, Salma and Casablanca curry powder recalled

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Food & Drug Administration
onions recalled
Posted at 5:29 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 17:29:39-05

(WXMI) — Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc. has recalled its brand of yellow, white and red onions due to potential Salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told the recall affects products bear a “Produce of Mexico” label and were delivered to retailers in Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania between July 13 and Aug. 18.

The following lot codes are affected:

recalled onions

Click here for more information.

Spice N’ More Corp. has recalled all lots of its Salma and Casablanca curry powder due to undeclared peanuts, the FDA tells us.

The recall affects curry products bearing the following UPC codes: 023913159115, 023913159238, 639235101314 and 639235101338.

Click here for more information.

No illnesses were reported in connection to either recall.

Consumers of either product are asked to return them for refunds.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time