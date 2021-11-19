Alsum Farms onions, Salma and Casablanca curry powder recalled

(WXMI) — Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc. has recalled its brand of yellow, white and red onions due to potential Salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told the recall affects products bear a “Produce of Mexico” label and were delivered to retailers in Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania between July 13 and Aug. 18.

The following lot codes are affected:

Spice N’ More Corp. has recalled all lots of its Salma and Casablanca curry powder due to undeclared peanuts, the FDA tells us.

The recall affects curry products bearing the following UPC codes: 023913159115, 023913159238, 639235101314 and 639235101338.

No illnesses were reported in connection to either recall.

Consumers of either product are asked to return them for refunds.

