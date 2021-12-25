Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Airlines cancel flights due to COVID staffing shortages

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Krupa/AP
Travelers wait in line to check in for flights at Logan Airport, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Boston. At least three major airlines say they have canceled dozens of flights, Friday, Dec. 24, because illnesses largely tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19 have taken a toll on flight crew numbers during the busy holiday travel season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Airlines-Christmas Cancellations
Posted at 7:25 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 19:25:37-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines are canceling hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and drew down staffing levels at some carriers during the busy holiday travel season.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines together canceled more than 600 flights on Friday and Saturday, while other airlines say operations are proceeding normally.

Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a regular problem for the U.S. airline industry this year as travel recovered.

While some travelers canceled holiday plans because of rising case numbers, many others kept to their vacations during some of the year’s busiest travel days.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time