Agriculture Secretary to greet 1st Operation Fly Formula shipment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House says Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will travel to Indianapolis, Indiana Sunday for the arrival of the first shipment of formula brought the United States under Operation Fly Formula.

President Joe Biden launched the program in response to the infant formula shortage caused by Abbott Nutrition’s voluntary recall.

President Joe Biden also signed the Access to Baby Formula Act of 2022 Saturday.

Today I signed the Access to Baby Formula Act of 2022. This allows for certain program requirements in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children to be waived so people can more easily access the infant formula that they need. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 21, 2022

He says it will allow the waiver of certain requirements in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, making it easier for people to access infant formula.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III ordered the first flight supporting Operation Fly Formula on Friday.

The White House says the U.S. military aircraft flight will depart from Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

It will transport 132 pallets of Nestle Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula to Indianapolis.

The White House prioritized these formulas because they serve a critical medical purpose and are in short supply throughout the U.S. because of the Abbott Sturgis plant closure.

Primarily, Alfamino is available through hospitals and home health care companies.

Under Operation Fly Formula, the USDA and the Department of Health and Human Services can request Department of Defense support to pick up overseas infant formula, that meets U.S. health and safety standards, to restock store shelves as quickly as possible.

The White House plans to announce additional flights in the coming days.

