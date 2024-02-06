44th Street baby back ribs recalled for import error

WASHINGTON — Macgregors Meat and Seafood has recalled more than 2,700 pounds of frozen pork products because they were not imported with reinspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

We’re told the recall affects two flavors of the company’s 44th Street brand of slow-cooked baby back ribs. Those flavors are Maplewood smoked sauce and honey garlic sauce.

The products impacted bear the following identifiers:

Maplewood Smoked Sauce

Certification number: 043436

Production dates: 3453 and 0154

“Use by” dates: Dec. 10, 2024 and Jan. 7, 2024

Honey Garlic Sauce

Certification number: 043436

Production dates: 1453 and 1593

“Use by” dates: March 24, 2024 and Jan. 7, 2024

No illnesses were reported.

Consumers are advised to discard the affected products or return them where they were purchased.

Those with questions may connect with the manufacturer at 416-749-5951 or duncanjr@macgregors.com.

