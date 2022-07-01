Watch Now
$13M in federal funds to boost healthcare in underserved areas

Posted at 3:42 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 15:45:29-04

WASHINGTON — Nearly $13 million will go toward boosting primary care, mental and dental health in communities that need it most, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The news comes as many healthcare workers continue to grapple with multiple challenges.

We’re told the money will come from the American Rescue Plan and the budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

“Having access to primary care and mental health support is essential to one’s health and well-being,” says HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Increasing the number of primary care residents training in community health centers and other outpatient community clinics is a key part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan to address longstanding health inequities in our most vulnerable communities.”

View the complete list of award recipients online.

