Mustang owners descend on downtown Detroit for global debut of 7th-generation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Wednesday, Ford unveiled the new seventh generation Mustang at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The car includes two new engines with improved fuel efficiency and an all-new updated interior.

The global debut was held in Hart Plaza in front of more than 1,000 Mustang enthusiasts.

“Oh my God, we've been waiting for this for a long time,” said David Madeira, CEO of America's Automotive Trust.

Madeira is from Tacoma, Washington where he runs an automotive museum and where seven generations of Mustangs began a cross-country road trip to drive the new car to its debut.

“One guy drove 300 miles out of his way to join," Madeira said. "It’s just that kind of enthusiasm for a Mustang.”

“It's a hell of a car and I think the customer is going to be really excited about it,” said Marty Mosakowski, Ford Product Development Launch leader for the S650.

Mosakowski is from Farmington Hills and had the honor of driving the New mustang to Detroit from Tacoma.

“It means a lot to me," Mosakowski said of his role on the project. "It’s really the capstone of my career. I've got a couple more years to go and as you can see, I've got a few goosebumps here talking about it with you.”

The group was joined at Hart Plaza by more than 1,000 Mustang owners who drove in a massive convoy from Ford Motor Company World Headquarters. That convoy included Rino Fabilli of Macomb and his 40-year-old beauty.

"All original. Original paint and everything,” Fabiilli said while showing off his car of 39 years "A 1983 Foxbody I drove just out of high school, brand new.”

No matter the generation, Mustang owners love their cars. And if you ask them, the cars return it tenfold.

“My whole family is all Ford, so the Mustang means a lot to me,” Fabilli said.

“Freedom," said Brian Howes from Canton when asked what the Mustang meant to him. "Especially with my top down. No matter what the weather is, it’s down.”

The all-new Mustang will go on sale in the U.S. starting summer of 2023. It’s all assemble in metro Detroit at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

