MSU to lift most indoor mask mandates March 6

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State University's President Samuel L. Stanley sent out an email to Spartans on Thursday with a mask update.

Starting March 6, Spartans no longer are required to wear a mask in most indoor settings except during class and in research and academic labs. According to Stanley's letter to the student body, masks are also still required on CATA buses and health facilities.

The letter acknowledges sporting events and states that masks and vaccine verification is no longer required. The university still strongly recommends those that are unvaccinated or have symptoms to mask up.

Stanley writes that students and employees are still required to get boosted and to submit their vaccine information online. Students that fail to do so won't be eligible to enroll for Summer and Fall classes in 2022.

Here is the full statement from Stanley: