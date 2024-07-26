MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz speaks about investments in security and research

(WXYZ) — With the summer beginning to wind down, Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz is speaking with 7 News Detroit about the school's research investments in Detroit and how the school will be keeping students safe when they return to campus in a few weeks for the fall semester.

FULL INTERVIEW: MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz on investments, research

"The Henry Ford/MSU partnership is going to be a game changer for us at Michigan State, and I think likewise for Henry Ford, Guskiewicz says addressing the new research partnership in Detroit. "It's a partnership that's been developing over the past two to three years."

Speaking about school safety, he says, "We've changed out MSU Safety App to allow for better communication through that app out to the community members. We've changed a lot in terms of the locking mechanisms for classrooms and buildings. We've got a new emergency operations command center."