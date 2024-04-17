MSU Investigators: 2 assaulted on MSU's campus, 'potentially' targeted due to 'sexual orientation bias'

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Police say 2 people assaulted on MSU’s campus may have been targeted because of 'sexual orientation bias'.

They were attacked on Monday at the Michigan State University Main Library— Campus police identified 7 suspects with no ties to the university in the ongoing investigation.

MSU’s Department of Police & Public Safety, (MSU DPPS) encourages anyone targeted, threatened, or with information that could help in the investigation to reach out to them at 517-355-2221 or 911.

“It is important to recognize that crimes are never the fault of a victim,” MSU DPPS said in a release.

You can also report harassment or discrimination to the MSU Office of Institutional Equity.

MSU DPPS will be submitting their findings to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office to request charges against the suspects.