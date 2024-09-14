MSP officer injured, other driver dead after car hits patrol car, pinning it under semi

A Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officer's vehicle was struck by another car along I-75, pinning it under a semi on Friday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, it happened along northbound I-75 near Dix in Lincoln Park around 8:40 a.m.

VIDEO: Chopper 7 over the scene of the crash below:

Police say the trooper was on a traffic stop when their vehicle was hit by another vehicle.

In an update around 11:30 a.m., Michigan State Police said that the driver of the other vehicle did die in the crash.

Hear an update from MSP Director Col. James Grady in the video player below

“I knew it wasn’t normal, because everything else went silent,” said Jim Bush, a neighbor who lives near I-75. “Everything else went silent, all the cars stopped, there was no noise after that, so I kind of figured that something had gone wrong.”

“I heard a big bang … it kind of scared me a little bit, and I got up and everybody was running back there,” said another neighbor.

Officials say the motor carrier officer is at the hospital and is coherent and talking. MSP said doctors are continuing to conduct further assessment of the vehicle.

Police say the motor carrier officer was inside his patrol vehicle and seat-belted in when it was hit. He was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated from it.

Police haven't released information on the other driver, and are still investigating. They have accident re-construction on the scene to try and figure out what occurred leading up to the crash.

VIDEO: Chopper shows line of MSP vehicles outside hospital after motor carrier officer injured:

Police are reminding drivers of the Move Over Law, which requires drivers to slow down at least 10 mph and fully move over into an open lane when approaching a stationary vehicle with flashing, rotating or oscillating lights activated. If you can't move over due to traffic, weather or road conditions, slow down at least 10 mph below the posted speed limit and pass with caution, allowing the authorized vehicle as much space as possible.