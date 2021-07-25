MSP K-9 killed, trooper injured by driver while blocking the Lodge freeway due to flooding

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Michigan State Police K-9 is dead and a trooper is recovering with leg injuries after a driver crashed into the trooper's cruiser while it was blocking off traffic on southbound Lodge freeway early Sunday.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. near Linwood and the John C. Lodge freeway. The K9 unit was blocking lanes on the freeway due to flooding in the area.

At that time, the trooper's vehicle was hit by a driver traveling "at freeway speed," MSP said. The freeway had been closed for several hours when the crash occurred.

MSP Canine Rex was a member of the Metro South Post and was known for his determination in searching for suspects and articles. He was a tremendous partner to his handler and was an asset to the post. pic.twitter.com/SKzuNs9Q2j — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 25, 2021

MSP K9 Rex was taken to Blue Pearl animal hospital in Southfield and later died after suffering spine and leg injuries.

Investigators say the driver of the civilian vehicle was believed to be under the influence of alcohol. The suspect vehicle caught fire; the male driver had serious injuries, a female passenger is in critical condition, and a female passenger who was in the rear of the vehicle also is in serious condition.