MSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting inside Dearborn police station

Michigan State Police and Dearborn police confirm they are investigating an incident that occurred Sunday at the Dearborn Police Department.

The incident, police say, occurred inside the station's front lobby located at 16099 Michigan Ave in Dearborn. A Dearborn police spokesperson says police services have not been interrupted.

"It is too early on for us to say anything about what happened right now. We don’t have our facts together, Right now the focus is on securing the scene," a Dearborn police spokesperson said in a statement to 7 Action News.

In a Tweet Sunday, MSP said, "MSP's Special Investigation Section has been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred in their police station. No members of the public or officers were injured. We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation and more details will be released as they are confirmed."

"The 33 year old male suspect from Dearborn has been pronounced dead at a local hospital," MSP confirmed.

12/18/2022

MSP Special Investigation Section has been requested to investigate a officer Involved shooting that occurred in their police station.

No further information is known at this time. We will provide an update as soon as more information is made available.