Motor City Comic Con 2022 – Here's how to get tickets, who's coming and more

Motor City Comic Con is returning to the Suburban Collection Showplace this weekend, the first time the event has taken place in May since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year's comic con took place in October after being delayed, and celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019.
If you're planning to head to Motor City Comic Con, here's what you need to know, and the celebrities who will be there.
Hours
Friday – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday adult pass – $30 ($40 at the door)
Saturday adult pass – $40 ($50 at the door)
Sunday adult pass – $35 ($45 at the door)
Weekend adult pass – $85 ($95 at the door)
VIP Fan pass – $249 ($259 at the door)
Friday or Saturday child pass – $10 ($20 at the door)
Sunday child pass – Free
Weekend child pass $20 ($30 at the door)
Celebrity guests
William Shatner
Alicia Silverstone
Danny Trejo
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Jamie Kennedy
Matthew Lillard
Aaron Sagers
Aarom Smolinski
Adam Cole
Alexis Tipton
Brenton Thwaites
Caity Lotz
Carey Jones
Chandler Riggs
Christopher Eccleston
Curran Walters
Damain McLawhorn
Eric Vale
Ethan Page
Freddie Stroma
J. Michael Tatum
Jack O'Halloran
Katie Cassidy
Malcolm Goodwin
Mark McClure
Mariel Hemingway
Mark Pillow
Max MIttelman
Maxwell Jacob Friedman
Ray Chase
Robbie Daymond
Ruby Soho
Sarah Douglas
Skeet Ulrich
Stephanie Panisello
Taryn Manning