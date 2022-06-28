Zeeland baker wins national baking competition hosted by Joanna Gaines

ZEELAND, Mich. — A Zeeland woman is getting national recognition after winning a baking competition on Food Network and Magnolia Network. The Silos Baking Competition is hosted by Joanna Gaines from the HGTV hit "Fixer Upper" alongside top bakers. Annie Paul is now planning on putting her prize money back into her community.

Annie has baked her whole life - first for fun, then as owner of AP Baked Goods in Zeeland. When she found out about the first ever Silos Baking Competition in Waco, Texas she knew she had to apply.

She submitted her summer bar recipe and a few weeks later got a Zoom call from Joanna Gaines to find out she was one of the six finalists.

"Joanna had really sweet things to say just about how it was a bar and easy to eat and carry around and share," Annie said.

During the competition in March, she had three hours to make her bars in the hot Texas sun, all while being four months pregnant.

"I was drinking a lot of water," Annie said. "Sneaking crackers under the table quite often to help with the morning sickness."

She said what helped her get through the competition was the support from her husband Joe and knowing her daughter Etta was watching mom live out her dream.

"I was just so excited for her for how much work she puts into the craft," Joe said.

Family was the determination Annie needed. Morning sickness and the pressure aside, she took home the top prize - $25 thousand dollars and her bars to be featured in Chip and Joanna Gaines' Silos Baking Company in Waco.

"I was like in shock. I just immediately started crying. I couldn't believe it," Annie said.

The episode aired earlier in June on both the Food Network and the Magnolia Network, where she watched her big win with friends and family. Now she says her bakery is busier than ever before. Annie is working to fill all her berry bar orders and is also brainstorming of ways to give back. She plans to invest all of her prize money back into the community.

"I had a lot of great opportunities at a young age, and so we want to be able to give back," Annie said.

She says she hopes to teach young children and teens baking skills, so they can follow their dreams and make it big one day as well.

You can follow Annie's journey and place orders on her website and Instagram.