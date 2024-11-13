Your tree ornaments could help kids at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health Foundation is partnering with Bish & Bash, selling handcrafted ornaments for you to have and hold, or give and get—plus, all the proceeds help Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital (HDVCH) fill the wish lists of kids spending the holidays in the hospital.

Corewell Health - Bish & Bash

Available now are sweet and simple options to delight your friends and family; sports fans, Lego afficionados, the nostalgia lovers, the Swifties in the household, and your sassy auntie (everyone’s got one).

Corewell Health - Bish & Bash

You can grab yours online or in the lobby of HDVCH, at all Design 1 Salon Spas, or Ogrady Orthodontics now through December 20.

Corewell Health - Bish & Bash

Check out more choices or make a donation to the Wish List here!

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube