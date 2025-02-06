Your tee time is set! The West Michigan Golf Show returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Golf Show will return to Grand Rapids at the Devos Place for its 37th year.

The show tee-offs on Thursday, giving out free gold balls to the first 400 attendees, courtesy of Ferris State's Golf Management Program.

The annual event offers dozens of exhibits, ranging from courses and resorts to sales of equipment, clothing, accessories, and unique golf products.

Several popular interactive areas are returning this year, too.

The $100 Hole-Out Challenge, the $10,000 Longest Putt Challenge, and a Closest to the Pin event using a golf simulator are just a few of the many activities for you to try.

Although the interactive activities have an entry fee, all funds raised go to designated charities like the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Folds of Honor, and Patriot's Day.

The show also includes family-friendly activities, like the Family Fun Golf Zone, which has special features aimed at nurturing a lifelong love of the game.

This year, the show will make history for not being held on a Sunday to avoid conflict with the Super Bowl.

Show dates

Thursday, February 6 from 1:00-6:00 p.m.

Friday, February 7 from 12:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12 and include free re-entry into the show all weekend. Kids 14 and under are free.

Grab them online or during show hours at the DeVos Box Office.

