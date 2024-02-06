Your Shamrock Shake helps West Michigan families!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every year McDonald's brings back the Shamrock Shake, and every year the burden for some families in West Michigan is a little lighter for it.

Restaurants give 25¢ for each shake sold between February 5 and March 18 to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), helping support families of a child facing long stays in the hospital stay together.

Ronald McDonald House Charities // McDonald's

Last year Michigan raised nearly $335,000 for the charity.

You can always round up your order to help RMHC at any McDonald's, all year long.

RMHC hosts events throughout the year to support their cause. If you'd like to get involved and help families focus on caring for their kids, you can check out volunteer opportunities here.